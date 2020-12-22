Stardew Valley's biggest update just released on PC!

You're watching Advertisements

Last month we were told that Stardew Valley's 1.5 update is the biggest update so far and it should arrive soon. Now arriving at the perfect timing and can be seen as some sort of Xmas gift for fans, ConcernedApe hasannounced that The 1.5 Update now is available for PC players.

Some significant "late-game" content has been added into the game via this update, and there are a few new functions too. For example, you can find new game options, split screen (local) co-op, modding, many new items, new goals, new character events, a new type of quest and a new farm layout and so on. We were also informed that the update "will come to consoles early next year. Mobile should follow later, but there's no timeline yet".

Best of all, "Next year, there will be more Stardew Valley related announcements (and possibly beyond...) to look forward to", the developer teased at the end of the post.

Check the detailed patch notes here.