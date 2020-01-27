Star Wars: KOTOR might be getting a remake

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is widely regarded as one of the standout games in the franchise, and it seems as if fans of the RPG might get the chance to revisit it, as Cinelinx reports that a remake is back in development.

This has allegedly been said by one source, and another source adds that this isn't as much of a remake, but more of a sequel. In fact, they claim that it takes elements from the first two to reimagine rather than directly remake the first.

Writer Jordan Maison claims to have heard that a remake was originally on the cards years ago, but was put on hold in 2016, although that's about the extent of the details this report contains.

Of course this is far from confirmed, so take it with a pinch of salt for now, as we've yet to get official word on EA regarding the series.

Would you like a reimagining of KOTOR?