Star Wars: Galactic Racer won't have any season pass

Ever since Star Wars: Galactic Racer was announced, the game has felt more and more promising every time we've seen or heard something about it. The premise of "racing in the Star Wars galaxy" is exciting enough, but since then we've also had confirmation that it will feature podracing, we've gotten to check out some awesome gameplay, and now the developers have announced something that we're pretty sure none of you will be sad about.

In an interview with IGN, Fuse Games founder (and CEO) Matt Webster says that there will be no season passes as he wants to deliver a full game:

"No. This is a premium release, right? We have our campaign, and we have arcade mode, and we have multiplayer, and it's a self-contained thing."

Today, the idea of being able to buy a racing title and not be expected to regularly throw money at it feels almost exotic, but Webster doesn't think it's appropriate because it's not free-to-play:

"The only reason I say a blind no to it is, in my head, season pass is connected to free-to-play games, and that's not what we are making."

However, it doesn't seem entirely out of the question that there could be DLC in some form later on, but it's not something that's planned, and even if it does happen, it will likely be in the form of expansions rather than season passes, something creative director Kieran Crimmins agrees with:

"Our mindset right now is a premium release, to try and get an amazing experience out of the box. Obviously, we wouldn't close the door to doing something later, but that isn't what we are really thinking about right now. We just want it to be the very best game it can be, and we want it to be complete when it comes out."

Fuse Games consists largely of Criterion veterans. A studio that today feels like a shadow of its former self, where they previously dominated the arcade racing genre with their Burnout series. In Star Wars: Galactic Racer, they are returning to their roots in many ways, and it seems that they want to maintain the same principle they followed with Burnout, which is to make complete games.