Star Wars: Galactic Racer will include podracing as well

As we recently reported, it is now confirmed that The Game Awards will return in December, when we can look forward to several exciting announcements. One of the things shown during the 2025 edition was Star Wars: Galactic Racer, a racing game set in George Lucas's old galaxy, developed by Fuse Games under the leadership of several Burnout veterans.

In addition to the game itself being a surprise, there was another aspect that startled many: everyone appeared to be driving around in landspeeder-like vehicles. Considering that podracing (from Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace) is by far the most famous form of Star Wars racing, it seemed strange not to use these vehicles in a game where you race with hovercrafts in the Star Wars galaxy.

But... luckily, people have been worrying for nothing. The studio's founder and CEO, Matt Webster, has reassuring news to share in a GamesRadar+ interview:

"You can't really make a Star Wars racing experience and not have podracing, can you? The core fantasy of the game is becoming an elite racing pilot in the Galactic League, and podracing is a pinnacle of speed and racing in the Star Wars galaxy."

In short, we can expect to get behind the wheel or controls of podracers in Star Wars: Galactic Racer, but there will also be a plethora of other vehicles to choose from:

"However, when we set out to create Galactic Racer, we wanted to do more - to lean into multiple vehicle types and multiple expressions of speed to give players a breadth of experiences. Galactic Racer offers players the ability to pilot vehicles they know and love, alongside ones they won't have experienced before, across a range of solo and multiplayer modes."