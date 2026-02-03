The Game Awards is officially back in December

HQ

Since E3 has been out of the picture for many years, this year's biggest gaming happenings are mainly Geoff Keighley-produced events. In addition to his Summer Game Fest in June and Opening Night Live ahead of Gamescom in August, we also have The Game Awards in December as a sort of crowning glory.

It's been almost two months since The Game Awards 2025 kicked off and offered the first trailer for the Street Fighter movie, the announcement of Larian Studios' upcoming role-playing game Divinity, Lara Croft's dual appearance in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and Tomb Raider: Catalyst, a new Mega Man adventure called Mega Man Dual Override - and much, much more.

Now Keighley confirms via Threads that there will be a The Game Awards again this year, which is perhaps no surprise considering that it set a new viewership record in 2025. It's happening on December 10 (probably December 11 in Europe), and if you want to buy tickets, it's once again being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

In other words, mark your calendars and remember to take the day off if you want to watch the event live, as it will literally be broadcast in the middle of the night for us Europeans. As usual, we will report on everything that happens, if you prefer to read about it in the morning instead.