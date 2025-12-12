Star Wars: Galactic Racing announced and looks stunning

The rumors turned out to be true: a new Star Wars game was unveiled at The Game Awards, and the title clearly reveals what it's all about. We're talking about Star Wars: Galactic Racer, a racing game set in several locations around George Lucas's old galaxy - but seemingly not particularly related to the old podracer games.

Here, you compete against other drivers in vehicles reminiscent of souped-up versions of Luke's old landspeeder from Tatooine. The trailer didn't reveal many details about the gameplay, but it's clear that there will be spectacular races through crashed Star Destroyers (the planet Jakku, perhaps?), ice planets, and other locations in the so-called Outer Rim.

The premise of the race is described as follows:

"With the Empire gone and the galaxy rebuilding, The Galactic League is formed: an underground, unsanctioned circuit where syndicates bankroll chaos and champions are forged."

Star Wars: Galactic Racer will be released next year for PC (Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X - and you can find the first trailer below.