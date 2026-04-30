Star Wars: Galactic Racer launches in October in three different editions

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The information leaked earlier this week, but until we have official confirmation, we won't really know what's going on. And now, developer Fuse Games and publisher Secret Level has revealed the release date for Star Wars: Galactic Racer.

Just as the leak hinted, the release date is October 6, when the game will arrive on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. And as is customary with major titles, there will naturally be multiple versions - in this case, three. Here are your options, including what's included and prices, as quoted from the press release:

Standard Edition ($59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99)



A copy of the game



Deluxe Edition ($79.99 / £64.99 / €79.99)



A copy of the game



Steel case with sleeve (physical edition only)



Digital art book - Contains never-before-seen artwork of the characters, locations, and vehicles



Exclusive repulsorcrafts (x3)



Kor Sarun: Darc X landspeeder



Kor Sarun: Ciza T speeder bike,



Kor Sarun: Rak S skim speeder



Unique arcade events (x3)



Deluxe Livery Pack - Unique designs for all of your vehicles



Deluxe Player Banner Pack - New Insignia and Background for you to show your style in multiplayer modes



Collector's Edition ($159.99 / £139.99 / €159.9)



Kor Sarun: Darc X landspeeder physical model



Galactic League champion Kestar Bool physical banner



Pilot patches (x2)



Physical art book



Steel case with custom slip cover



Deluxe Edition upgrade - Includes all the digital items from the Deluxe Edition



There's also a pre-order bonus to look forward to. If you reserve, you can look forward to a "bonus livery" for your land speeders, speeder bikes, and skim speeders with different colour options depending on the platform (red for PC, blue for PlayStation, and obviously green for Xbox). Additionally, a player banner for multiplayer is included.

We've also received a new trailer and some new images to celebrate the occasion, check them out below.