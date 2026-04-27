Leaked Steam information suggests Star Wars: Galactic Racer will launch in October

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In a week's time, it will be Star Wars Day (May the Fourth) and with that being the case, we're actively expecting interesting news and information to be shared about a galaxy far, far away. It's been a while since anything Star Wars: Zero Company has been shared and the Star Wars Jedi series has been quiet for a long while, so no doubt many fans are hoping this will be the time to hear more about each project. However, perhaps time and resources will be spent on Star Wars: Galactic Racer...

We say this as a leaked bit of information on the game's Steam page has shared a release date for the project, suggesting that the cosmic racer will be launching as soon as October 6. The information was quickly taken down from the page, but not before folks including Wario64 noticed.

The actual information was shared as part of an update for the Deluxe Edition of the game, which will include a slate of livery options and a SteelBook dedicated to the title. Naturally, developer Fuse Games and publisher Secret Mode has yet to share any official information about the project and when exactly it will launch, but it does seem like the first surprise of Star Wars Day may have already been spoiled.

Are you looking forward to Star Wars: Galactic Racer?