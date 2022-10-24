Star Wars Eclipse will reportedly focus on politics and introduce a whole new race

HQ

After months of radio silence, new details have emerged about Quantic Dream's upcoming Star Wars adventure, Eclipse, and if the information is to be believed, the focus will be on political drama. But just because we haven't heard anything about the project doesn't mean that work hasn't been busy since the title was announced last year, and aside from Sea of Solitude: The Director's Cut for Nintendo Switch, the French studio hasn't released anything since 2018.

However, there have been rumours of extremely difficult working conditions at Quantic Dream. Both technology-related and people-related ones. Among other things, there have been talk about how the studio's graphics engine is unable to create a vibrant and open Star Wars universe, but also about how difficult it has been to recruit people for the project after being labelled as a bad place to work.

Now, however, there are new details about the story of the game and it's via the podcast Sacred Symbols, which is unfortunately a paid service but VGC has transcribed the content fortunately. And for those who don't want to click the link:

"Materials seen by this podcast describe a so-called Project S, with a character named Sarah as the lead. Sarah is described as an athletic 30-something and is a member of a human-like race. This race is at the lead of some sort of empire called The Zaraan, a race not seen in Star Wars before.

"It prides itself on political and military aggression and similar to what you find elsewhere in Star Wars there's little differentiation between males and females when it comes to roles and responsibilities. But, there's an interesting wrinkle, when Zaraan marries, their nuptials carry interesting military implications as they become one governing unit that works together.

"This is a problem, because Sarah, a fanatical true believer in the violence and criminality regularly demonstrated by her empire, is married to a character named Xendo, who is a far softer touch. Part of the game seems to revolve around these two characters and their relationship."

Of course, that doesn't mean it will be exactly this story, as Star Wars Eclipse isn't expected to be released for a while, nor has anything been announced, confirmed or denied by the studio itself since the announcement at The Game Awards last year.