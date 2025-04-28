Star Wars Eclipse leaked concept art shows off alien races

HQ

If you've been watching anything Star Wars related lately and wondered where all the aliens were, it seems that Star Wars Eclipse will be giving us a good dose of some non-human entities populating a galaxy far, far away.

In leaked concept art uncovered by MP1st, we can see a handful of new characters that depict various alien races within the Star Wars universe, such as a Rodian, a Zenezian and - perhaps most excitingly - a Gungan, which are the people Jar Jar Binks belongs to.

There's also a small blue fella who looks a bit like a mix between a hippo and a snapping turtle, simply referred to as Travis in the posted pictures. Seems like a top bloke, honestly. This concept art apparently comes from someone who only worked briefly on Star Wars Eclipse, so it is of course subject to change.

We're still waiting for something substantial to come our way about Quantic Dream's next major release, but until it arrives, titbits like this are the best we can hope for.

Star Wars Eclipse is currently in development.