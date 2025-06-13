Star Trek: Strange New Worlds to end with fifth and final season

HQ

Paramount really is looking to the future with its Star Trek: Strange New Worlds show. The series will return this summer for its third season, but beyond that we now know that there will be both a fourth and a fifth season too.

This was affirmed in a press release where it was also noted that Season 5 will be the final chapter of the show, ending its run. Granted, this means that we still have three entire seasons to look forward to, with production on Season 5 actually planned to kick off as soon as later this year, suggesting that Season 4 is close to wrapping production too.

Speaking about wrapping up Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers, and Alex Kurtzman, stated: "From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible. We're deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who've boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over."

Season 3 will premiere on Paramount+ on July 17 in the US, so likely July 18 in the UK and Europe, all with a two-episode premiere. It will then be followed by weekly episodes until its season finale on September 11.