Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4 premieres this summer

HQ

Paramount has confirmed that the fourth season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere on July 23, with new episodes airing weekly through the end of September. In other words, it's time for all of us Trekkers (or Trekkies) to put on our space suits and get ready for warp speed.

Judging by the new teaser, which you can check out below, this fourth season will have a slightly darker and more serious tone than before. Although it will also continue with its slightly schizophrenic but charming concepts that occasionally turn everything upside down.

There will be a total of ten episodes, and it will give many of us a good reason to duck away from the late-summer sun in favor of the equally hot existence of space.

Are you looking forward to the new season?