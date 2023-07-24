Star Trek is getting a musical episode in August

HQ

As part of the San Diego Comic-Con news blowout, Paramount has announced that Star Trek will be getting its first musical episode since the Deep Space Nine days. Known as Subspace Rhapsody, this episode will be part of the latest and ongoing season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the episode will be debuting on Paramount+ on August 3, 2023.

We're promised a tightly choreographed episode with original musical numbers that will all be combined to make for the "musical event of the season". Specifically, it's noted that there will be 10 songs featured in the episode, alongside a new version of the main title theme.

You can check out the trailer for the episode in the tweet below, and can find the poster below too.