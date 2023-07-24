Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek is getting a musical episode in August

Subspace Rhapsody has been announced.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As part of the San Diego Comic-Con news blowout, Paramount has announced that Star Trek will be getting its first musical episode since the Deep Space Nine days. Known as Subspace Rhapsody, this episode will be part of the latest and ongoing season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the episode will be debuting on Paramount+ on August 3, 2023.

We're promised a tightly choreographed episode with original musical numbers that will all be combined to make for the "musical event of the season". Specifically, it's noted that there will be 10 songs featured in the episode, alongside a new version of the main title theme.

You can check out the trailer for the episode in the tweet below, and can find the poster below too.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Related texts



Loading next content