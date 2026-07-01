Stan Wawrinka receives standing ovation and gift from Berrettini after final Wimbledon match

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Stan Wawrinka has said goodbye to Wimbledon after losing in an epic four-set match against Matteo Berrettini, decided in four tie-breaks: 6-7(7), 7-6(16!), 7-6(7), 7-6(5). Despite the fierce duel, Berrettini only had respect words for Wawrinka: "He's a legend and he showed it today. Unbelievable player, unbelievable competitor. I remember in 2014, I was playing the juniors here and I snuck into Centre Court, he was playing against Roger."

"It was a big honour to play against him here, on Court 1. I feel so honoured, so grateful". In fact, after the match, when Wawrinka received a standing ovation, Berrettini (himself a Wimbledon 2021 finalist) ran to Wawrinka to gift them a Wimbledon towell to remember his last match at Wimbledon, and embraced again.

Stan Wawrinka, aged 40, retired at the end of the season. The Swiss player achieved the incredible feat of winning not just one Grand Slam during the era of the Big Three, not just two, but three Grand Slam titles (Australian Open 2014, Roland Garros 2015, US Open 2016), 16 ATP titles in total (most in his late 20s and early 30s), reaching a career high of World No. 3. He also won Olympic gold medal in doubles (Beijing 2008) alongside Roger Federer, as well as Davis Cup 2014.

"I don't want to retire but I know it's time for me to stop. One of the reasons I kept playing for so long was to enjoy these moments like tonight", said Wawrinka, in tears. "So much emotion. I'm so grateful to have this opportunity. To have received a wildcard, to have the chance to play one last time in Wimbledon. It's such a special tournament. As a kid you always dream about maybe being here one day. I had a chance to play it so many times. With that kind of support, it means so much to me. Thank you so much for all those years".

Wawrinka added that Matteo, who is a good friend and a great guy, deserved to win. Wawrinka was also given a wild card for Roland Garros, where he lost at first round, and at the Australian Open where he reached the third round.