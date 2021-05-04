Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 seems to be an Xbox exclusive for three months

Tetris Effect: Connected is also reportedly a timed exclusive for six months.

Just before the weekend, we reported that GSC Game World clearly said that there are "no plans for now" to release S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on PlayStation 5. We did notice however that nothing says that it can't be released at a later point for Sony's new console, and speculated that it could be a years time.

Leaked Microsoft documents from the Epic/Apple trial, is telling a different story though. According to them, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is a time exclusive game for three months. Of course, this doesn't automatically mean it would automatically be released for PlayStation 5 - but the chances of this happening increases a lot.

The very same document also say that Tetris Effect: Connected is a time exclusive for six month, which means it could launch for more formats in May. Image & Form upcoming Xbox console exclusive title The Gunk is exclusive though, and won't be released for other formats according to the document.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Thanks, Wccftech.

