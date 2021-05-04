S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 seems to be an Xbox exclusive for three months

You're watching Advertisements

Just before the weekend, we reported that GSC Game World clearly said that there are "no plans for now" to release S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on PlayStation 5. We did notice however that nothing says that it can't be released at a later point for Sony's new console, and speculated that it could be a years time.

Leaked Microsoft documents from the Epic/Apple trial, is telling a different story though. According to them, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is a time exclusive game for three months. Of course, this doesn't automatically mean it would automatically be released for PlayStation 5 - but the chances of this happening increases a lot.

The very same document also say that Tetris Effect: Connected is a time exclusive for six month, which means it could launch for more formats in May. Image & Form upcoming Xbox console exclusive title The Gunk is exclusive though, and won't be released for other formats according to the document.

Thanks, Wccftech.