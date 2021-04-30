Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

GSC Game World: No plans for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on PlayStation 5

It will be coming to Xbox Series and PC.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Horror, action and an open world Chernobyl awaits us in the upcoming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, developed by GSC Game World. So far, we haven't seen a whole lot from it, others that it seems to be a really beautiful game as far as radioactive, Eastern European wasteland is beautiful.

So far, it is only confirmed for PC and Xbox Series S/X with a planned release on Xbox Game Pass day one. But there has been no mention of a PlayStation 5 version yet, and when GamingBolt asked the developers about this, they replied:

"No plans for now. We negotiated the possibilities with Microsoft and saw several good opportunities for the brand — including Game Pass. We're concentrating on the Xbox Series X/S version."

We can't help but notice that they don't says it will never come to PlayStation. We assume this means it's a timed exclusive and that probably shouldn't expect it for at least a year or two. The PC and Xbox Series S/X version launches later this year, and we are promised to see more from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 this summer.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy