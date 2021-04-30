GSC Game World: No plans for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 on PlayStation 5

You're watching Advertisements

Horror, action and an open world Chernobyl awaits us in the upcoming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, developed by GSC Game World. So far, we haven't seen a whole lot from it, others that it seems to be a really beautiful game as far as radioactive, Eastern European wasteland is beautiful.

So far, it is only confirmed for PC and Xbox Series S/X with a planned release on Xbox Game Pass day one. But there has been no mention of a PlayStation 5 version yet, and when GamingBolt asked the developers about this, they replied:

"No plans for now. We negotiated the possibilities with Microsoft and saw several good opportunities for the brand — including Game Pass. We're concentrating on the Xbox Series X/S version."

We can't help but notice that they don't says it will never come to PlayStation. We assume this means it's a timed exclusive and that probably shouldn't expect it for at least a year or two. The PC and Xbox Series S/X version launches later this year, and we are promised to see more from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 this summer.