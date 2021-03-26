LIVE

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is so pretty that a new video focuses on teeth

Detailed character models? Check. Engravings on weapons? Check. Every person having unique teeth?...Check.

When Microsoft confirmed today's [email protected] showcase last week, we were told that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will be there, but GSC Game World quickly clarified that we wouldn't get a gameplay trailer or anything like that. A smart decision.

Because it seem like Xbox might have shared the video a bit early, as we've received a developer diary where Zakhar Bocharov highlights the incredible details they're able to have in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 by only launching on PC and Xbox Series. It starts fairly traditional by showing off some impressive character models and a variety of weapons, but takes a turn near the end when Bocharov reveals that their "custom teeth tool" allows each and every person in the game to have a unique set of teeth...Getting flashbacks to Red Dead Redemption 2's horse testicles...but hey, I really like this kind of attention to detail.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

