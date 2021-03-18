Xbox showcase confirmed for next week

You're watching Advertisements

Both rumours and teases from the company itself have made it seem like Microsoft was planning a special showcase on March 26, and it's finally confirmed.

Not that you should expect to see Halo Infinite, a new Forza Horizon or anything else from Xbox Game Studios though, as the stream will solely focus on upcoming games from independent studios. The stream will start at 4 PM GMT / 5 PM CET, and will include new trailers from highly-anticipated games such as 12 Minutes, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain and Exo One. We're not told how long it'll last, but with new trailers and gameplay videos from more than 25 games, it's safe to say we have a lot to look forward to on March 26.