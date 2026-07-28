S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl's Cost of Hope expansion will launch in three weeks

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Relatively recently, developer GSC Game World announced plans to evolve the world of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl with a dedicated expansion known as Cost of Hope. When the expansion was revealed, all we were told was the plans for it to arrive sometime this summer. We now have a firm date locked in.

As confirmed in a new trailer for Cost of Hope, the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl expansion will land on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S as soon as August 20, meaning in just over three weeks.

This expansion will take players deeper into the Zone to discover "twisted stories of Duty and Freedom", all by travelling around previously "forbidden lands of Iron Forest and CNPP". As part of this adventure, there's mention of facing "the intrigue of powers far greater than any lone stalker."

Will you be checking out S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl's Cost of Hope expansion next month?