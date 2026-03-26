Duty and Freedom clash in the Cost of Hope expansion for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

HQ

It had been teased before, but now GSC Game World is ready to give us our first proper glimpse at S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope. This is the first major expansion for the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, set to give us a brand new part of the Zone to explore, with dozens of hours of content to dig through.

The story of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope sees two factions in a great divide. Duty has been fighting the Zone for a long time, trying to rid it of any threats it may pose on the world at large, while Freedom believes it may hold the secrets for a greater good. These two ideologies clash, with you as Skif being in charge of determining the fate of key characters, and the factions as a whole.

We get two new regions to explore in Cost of Hope, including the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, and the Iron Forest. There's also new weapons, gear, and enemies that leap at you like super-powered chimps that you can check out in the trailer below.

Cost of Hope is seen as the middle chapter of GSC Game World's second trilogy, which will be further developed by more story DLC coming later down the road. Keep an eye out for it as we head towards the expansion's release this summer.