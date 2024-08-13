S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will receive two story expansions post-launch

HQ

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl just showcased a long developer deep dive, and to polish it off we heard that pre-orders for the post-apocalyptic shooter are now available. If you head over to the Xbox store page for the game, you'll be able to see an Ultimate Edition, which costs $109.99.

That edition comes with access to the season pass, which will see two post-launch story expansions for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. We've not got details on what those expansions will hold, but we'll likely have to get through the main story first.

It has been a long and heavy road for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, but hopefully this year we'll finally see the game, as it is set for launch on the 20th of November, 2024, for Xbox Series X/S and PC.