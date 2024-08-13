S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl shows off a whopping 35 minutes of gameplay

HQ

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is still slated for a release this year, and while we might be understandably sceptical of the game actually landing in our laps, the developers at GSC Game World have showcased something to get our hopes up.

35 minutes of new gameplay was uploaded to YouTube last night, and you can check out the whole thing below if you're inclined. In this developer deep dive, we get an overview of the experience we'll get in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, including the game world, combat, player choice, and more.

The game certainly looks to be very well-detailed, especially in regards to its narrative and the choices that you'll be able to make, experiencing a slightly different story depending on the lightest of changes.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl launches on the 20th of November for Xbox Series X/S and PC.