S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl shown in stunning trailer

We've known for a long time that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was going to be a fiercely good-looking game, thanks to several published trailers and screenshots. But development has been fraught with problems, with Russia's war against Ukraine causing enormous suffering and forcing several GSC Game World employees to the front lines.

As a result, the project has been delayed several times, but earlier this year a release date was finally announced for the first time, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released on September 5 for both PC and Xbox Series S/X (and is included with Game Pass). The developers are once again showing off the Forbidden Zone, and just like before, it looks incredibly gorgeous with overgrown surroundings interspersed with grotesque communist monuments, a deserted vehicle graveyard, and iconic locations in Prypjat (including the infamous nuclear power plant).

Check out the video below.