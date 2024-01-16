Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl launches in September

But it will still be coming to Game Pass on day one.

After several delays following Russia's war against Ukraine, GSC Game World said that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was going to be released during the first three months of 2024. Now they have finally released a video revealing an official launch date, and it turns out we're going to have to wait a little longer.

The short video ends with the reveal that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl premieres on September 5 for PC and Xbox Series S/X (also included with Game Pass). While it's sad to see this game being delayed yet again, there's no denying that GSC Game World has a better excuse than most, as they have literally been affected by a senseless war.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

