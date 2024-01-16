S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl launches in September

HQ

After several delays following Russia's war against Ukraine, GSC Game World said that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was going to be released during the first three months of 2024. Now they have finally released a video revealing an official launch date, and it turns out we're going to have to wait a little longer.

The short video ends with the reveal that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl premieres on September 5 for PC and Xbox Series S/X (also included with Game Pass). While it's sad to see this game being delayed yet again, there's no denying that GSC Game World has a better excuse than most, as they have literally been affected by a senseless war.