S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl pre-load is available now on Xbox Series X/S

HQ

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is just over a week away from its launch, but if you want to get stuck into the Zone right away, you can now pre-load the game on console. However, you'll need a good amount of space to do so.

The game requires 146GB to install, which is quite a lot, but considering the Zone's size and the fact the map is all hand-crafted, you'd expect a massive download. Luckily, GSC Game World is giving you plenty of time to get the game ready, even if your download speed isn't up to par.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has been a long time coming, with multiple delays, but last week it was announced that the game had gone gold, which means we won't be seeing another delay before release.