S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl developers suffer fire in new office

A fire broke out in the Prague offices of GSC Game World, the developer of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. It is said that the fire caused around 1.5 million crowns or $66,000 worth of damage. It was reportedly caused by wiring issues, setting one of the three floors of the office ablaze.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and it seems that according to information gathered by HazzadorGamin, development will not be impacted. GSC Game World state that the team has dealt with worse than this before.

The development of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has unfortunately been hounded by disaster after disaster. The war in Ukraine halted work on the game for a while, and hacking attempts followed now by a fire have also slowed down the game's development. We're all looking forward to when it drops, and we just hope that the team can deliver it while working safely, without rushing to finish it.