Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl delayed to 2024

HQ

After thirteen (!) years of development, riddled with internal problems, Russia's war against Ukraine and tons of promises that GSC was supposed to release Stalker 2 this fall, but now the studio has informed all fans that the game will be released in the spring of 2024. Apparently Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be available via Game Pass on launch day (which has yet to be nailed down). Below you'll see visual evidence from the developers' Gamescom press kit.

Are you looking forward to scavenge the Zone and stalk people?