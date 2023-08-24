Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl delayed to 2024

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the upcoming first-person shooter.

After thirteen (!) years of development, riddled with internal problems, Russia's war against Ukraine and tons of promises that GSC was supposed to release Stalker 2 this fall, but now the studio has informed all fans that the game will be released in the spring of 2024. Apparently Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be available via Game Pass on launch day (which has yet to be nailed down). Below you'll see visual evidence from the developers' Gamescom press kit.

Are you looking forward to scavenge the Zone and stalk people?

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

