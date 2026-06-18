Stade Brestois coach Éric Roy dies of cancer at the age of 58

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Éric Roy, French football manager and former player, who famously led Stade Brestois to their Champions League (and European debut) last season, has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 58, after three and a half years of battle.

Roy became head coach of Brest in 2023, a team that spent most seasons between second and third division. Since 2019/20 they have remained in Ligue 1, finishing third in 2023/24, which earned him the award for best coach of the season in France, and qualifying for Champions League, where they managed to reach the knockout phase play-offs.

Before Brest, Roy worked as coach for Nice between 2010 and 2011, and then took on jobs of sporting director in Lens and Watford, as well as a consultor for beIN Sports and France Télévisions. As a player, between 1988 and 2004, he played for Lyon, Marseille, Sunderland, Nice and Rayo Vallecano.

"It is difficult to find the words to express the full extent of the sadness we feel following the passing of our coach, Éric Roy", Brest said in a statement. "Éric was an inspiring person who gave so much to Stade Brestois. Loved and respected by the fans, he helped write the most beautiful chapters in the club's history and enabled it to reach unprecedented heights."