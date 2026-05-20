Square Enix and Reebok team up for a colourful sneakers collection

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It's becoming increasingly common for major publishers to team up with well-known clothing brands for collaborative collections, and now we have yet another one to tell you about. This time, Square Enix has joined forces with Reebok to release a whole line-up of Dragon Quest-inspired shoes and T-shirts in celebration of the 40th anniversary.

As is usually the case with all the cool stuff, this is limited to Japan, and unfortunately, we'd be very surprised if the products made their way to Europe. If you're in the market for a pair of super-stylish sneakers that you're almost guaranteed to be the only one with, check out Japanese Amazon or eBay, which sometimes carry products like these. Head over to the official website to check out everything and read more.