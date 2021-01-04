SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated is coming to mobile later this month

You're watching Advertisements

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated is coming to iOS and Android and probably sooner than you expected - the game will arrive on mobile platforms in less than a month.

Developer HandyGames has revealed the news via Twitter:

"Ah, the sea. So fascinating, so wonderful! SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated Mobile releases on 1/21/21."

As the official game description reads, you can "play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs".

Would you wanna get SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated on your phone?