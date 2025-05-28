Splatoon celebrates its tenth anniversary today

HQ

Nintendo has announced that today marks ten years since one of its freshest popular IPs landed on our screens. The original Splatoon launched for Wii U, and managed to be one of the standout hits of that lacklustre console generation.

Splatoon 2 launched two years later, in 2017, following that we had to wait five years for another game. But, Splatoon 3 did come in 2022, giving us yet another lot of multiplayer shooting with paints instead of bullets.

As we anticipate the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, of course fans are thinking about the future of Splatoon. A fourth game is likely to land at some point, but if we think about how long Splatoon 3 took to arrive, we might be waiting another couple of years yet.