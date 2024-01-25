Splatoon 3's Side Order expansion launches on the 22nd of February

HQ

The second wave of Splatoon 3's Expansion Pass has a release date. Side Order is coming in under a month, on the 22nd of February 2024. The expansion will add a brand-new story and roguelite mode.

You'll be taking on the role of Agent 8 as you return to Inkopolis Square. As you approach, you'll find it mysteriously drained of all colour. To get to the bottom (or top) of this mystery, you'll have to enter the Spire of Order, meeting a drone named Pearl along the way.

Agent 8 and Pearl will have to overcome increasingly difficult challenges to get to the core of this mystery and return colour to Inkopolis Square.