Splatoon 3's next Splatfest changes depending where you live

HQ

Splatoon 3's next Splatfest launches in a couple of weeks. Like previous Splatfests, this latest competition will divide the playerbase into three separate groups as they fight for supremacy in the limited-time event.

For the first time, though, your team choices will be different depending on which region you are in. Europe, for example, asks the question of which greeting is your go-to, offering you choices between a handshake, fist bump, or hug. Japan, on the other hand, shows a tasty treat and asks fans what they call it.





We're yet to see what the Splatfest teams will be for North America and Australia, but it's likely they'll have the same options as the European audience.

Which team will you be picking when the next Splatfest launches on the 18th of November?