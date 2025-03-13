Splatoon 3 updates this week to version 9.3.0

HQ

The first update of the year has arrived for Splatoon 3, Nintendo announces. The patch, which jumps to version 9.3.0, brings weapon tweaks, changes to Splatfests and various bug fixes. In the teaser, Nintendo announced that the update will focus on battle balance.

Major changes in version 9.3.0

Several weapons have received modifications to speed, damage and accuracy, including the Sploosh-o-matic, N-ZAP, Mini Splating, among others. Improvements to collision detection and shot dispersion have also been added.

Special weapons have received the following changes:



Ultra Stamp : Deals significantly more blast damage on impact, from 60 to 220.

Triple Splashdown : Increased ink blast radius by 11%.

Trizooka: Reduced duration and damage to distant enemies.



Adjusted the points required to activate special weapons, lowering the Octobrush and Enperry Splat Dualies, but the Snipewriter 5H will require more points.

Changes to Splatfests

Some of the scenarios have been modified in Tricolor Turf War to improve the balance between teams. Eeltail Alley, Hammerhead Bridge, MakoMart and Bluefin Deport have received adjustments to the terrain and where key objects are placed.

Bug fixes

Multiple bugs in collisions, animations and online sync have been fixed. Notable fixes are in Reefslider, Super Jump and Ink Vac, to improve the gameplay experience and avoid strange behaviour.

For Nintendo, the next update will focus on adjusting the balance of battles based on long-term data analysis.

If you want more specific information, you can read it in this article on nintendolife.