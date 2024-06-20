English
Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is getting a new physical edition bundle next month

You'll get the base game, expansion, and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online.

HQ

Splatoon 3 is getting a brand-new physical release bundle next month. It'll give players access to the base game, expansion pack including Side Order and Inktopia, and a 3-month membership for Nintendo Switch Online, so you can actually play most of what Splatoon 3 is about.

This new physical release bundle will launch on the 25th of July, as per Nintendo Australia and New Zealand. As Splatoon remains a successful franchise for Nintendo, even if it isn't quite on the level of Mario or Zelda, we can be sure our Inklings will be getting plenty of attention until the time comes around for a new release.

Are you still playing Splatoon 3?

Splatoon 3

