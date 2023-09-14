Splatoon 3 goes roguelike with new Expansion Pass wave

HQ

Splatoon 3's Expansion Pass Wave 2 has just been revealed. Side Order brings a whole lot of new gameplay, as it seems Splatoon 3 now has a roguelike mode.

In a plain old white factory with multiple floors, we've got to make our way up grabbing different power-ups as we ascend. As explained by Nintendo, this is meant to be played over and over, and it seems to give the base game a refreshing twist.

Spring 2024 is the release date for this second DLC, so stay tuned as we get more details on it. You can check out the trailer for Sider Order below: