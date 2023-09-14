Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Crew Motorfest
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Splatoon 3

      Splatoon 3 goes roguelike with new Expansion Pass wave

      Side Order releases in Spring 2024.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Splatoon 3's Expansion Pass Wave 2 has just been revealed. Side Order brings a whole lot of new gameplay, as it seems Splatoon 3 now has a roguelike mode.

      In a plain old white factory with multiple floors, we've got to make our way up grabbing different power-ups as we ascend. As explained by Nintendo, this is meant to be played over and over, and it seems to give the base game a refreshing twist.

      Spring 2024 is the release date for this second DLC, so stay tuned as we get more details on it. You can check out the trailer for Sider Order below:

      HQ

      Related texts

      0
      Splatoon 3Score

      Splatoon 3
      REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

      The refinement of the painting formula involved adding little touches here and there to something that was already good, and a slightly deeper story mode.



      Loading next content