Splatoon 3 Announces Third Splatfest Event

Splatoon 3's latest Splatfest has been revealed by Nintendo. This event will ask players what is their favourite flavour, with a set of choices between Spicy, Sweet, and Sour. Voting begins on the 30th of December, but the Splatfest will kick off properly on the 7th of January, 2023.

After voting, Splatoon 3 players can earn conch shells at an accelerated rate, something that will help determine which team will eventually win the Splatfest. As an incredibly popular online game, events like Splatfests help keep the Splatoon 3 community alive.

There have been two Splatfests in the past, with the first asking players what they'd take with them on a deserted island and the second being a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet tie-in that made players choose between Pokémon types.

With this post-launch content and big updates heading to Splatoon 3, the game has managed to maintain a lot of the huge popularity it saw at its release.