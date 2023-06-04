Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is off to a marvelous start

The opening weekend is already doing better than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, as only The Super Mario Bros. Movie tops it this year.

I adore Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, so it was disappointing to hear how few saw it at the cinemas. Fortunately, more people kept watching it at home, leading Sony to greenlight two sequels. The company isn't regretting that now.

Several American outlets, including Deadline, have revealed that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse already has earned $120.5 million across the pond and $208.6 million globally. That makes it the second-biggest opening weekend of the year in the US by beating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's $118.4 million but falling short of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's $146 million.

This also means it had the third-biggest opening weekend for any Spider-Man movie (No Way Home and Spider-Man 3 did better), so it'll be interesting how high it can go.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

