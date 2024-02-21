Spider-Verse producers pitched a Batman Beyond animated film to Warner Bros.

HQ

It's not a ridiculous statement to say that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse kickstarted a bit of an animated renaissance. Following that acclaimed film making its arrival, we've seen various animation powerhouses adjusting and tweaking the styles they use in their projects, and this in turn gave us brilliant films like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Nimona. There is a world (or perhaps a DC Elseworld) where we also got a Batman Beyond film using one of these more unique animation styles.

Taking to X, Yuhki Demers, producer on the Spider-Verse films, revealed that he and his colleague, Patrick Harpin, approached Warner Bros. and DC about making a Batman Beyond film in the same style as the Spider-Verse films.

He notes that ahead of the pitch, Warner Bros. told him that there would be no chance of making such a film, but that following showing off loads of concept art and laying out the full outline for the film, "what started as a 'never' turned into a 'maybe'."

Since this pitch meeting, which was five months ago, the pair have continued to pitch the film to the company hoping to get to James Gunn himself, and judging by the concept art that has been shown off already, this does seem like something the co-boss of DC Studios should take a minute to look at.

What do you think, would you like to see this animated Batman Beyond film get the greenlight?