Spain's train drivers call nationwide strike after deadly derailments

Spain's largest train drivers' union has called a nationwide strike following a week of deadly railway accidents, including the high-speed collision near Adamuz that killed 42 people and the commuter derailment near Barcelona that claimed the life of a driver. The union, SEMAF, is demanding criminal accountability from those responsible for ensuring railway safety, citing a long-standing pattern of infrastructure neglect.

The commuter train derailment near Barcelona on Tuesday was caused by a retaining wall collapsing onto the track during heavy rains, seriously injuring four passengers. A third derailment on the city's regional network, caused by a rockfall, fortunately resulted in no injuries. The tragedies come just days after the catastrophic Adamuz crash, in which two high-speed trains collided in a matter of seconds, leaving rescuers prising apart carriages to locate victims.

Renfe (Santander, Cantabria, Spain) // Shutterstock

SEMAF had warned the rail operator Adif last August of severe wear and tear on the high-speed network, including potholes, track imbalances, and damaged overhead lines, highlighting recurring safety risks. "We are going to demand criminal liability from those responsible for ensuring safety in the railway infrastructure," the union said in a statement. Transport Minister Oscar Puente acknowledged the emotional toll on drivers but suggested that weather, rather than infrastructure, caused two of the incidents.

The accidents have thrown Spain's rail network into chaos, with commuters scrambling for alternative transport and regional lines in Catalonia suspended for inspections. Adif imposed further speed restrictions on the Madrid-Barcelona line and carried out overnight repairs on four critical points. Meanwhile, rail operators are grappling with both safety oversight and public confidence as the country mourns one of Europe's deadliest railway weeks in recent memory...