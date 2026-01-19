Death toll rises to 39 in southern Spain high-speed train crash: One of the deadliest rail disasters

HQ

As we reported earlier, a high-speed train accident in southern Spain had initially claimed 7 lives. Later on, we got the news the death toll had risen to 21 lives. Spanish authorities now confirm that at least 39 people have been killed, with dozens more injured, after these two trains collided and derailed near the town of Adamuz in Córdoba province on Sunday night.

New details released by rail operator Iryo show that around 300 people were onboard the Málaga-Madrid train when it derailed at about 7.40pm, crossing on to an adjacent track and colliding with an oncoming Renfe service. The second train was forced off the tracks and down an embankment, leaving several carriages severely crushed.

Emergency services in Andalucía said 122 people were treated for injuries, while 48 remained in hospital on Monday morning. Firefighters said rescue efforts were slowed by twisted metal and overturned carriages, with some passengers still trapped hours after the crash. "We have to remove bodies to reach anyone who may still be alive," Córdoba fire chief Paco Carmona said.

Rail services between Madrid and Andalucía remain suspended as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash, one of the deadliest rail disasters Spain has seen in more than a decade.