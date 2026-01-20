At least 15 injured after commuter train derails near Barcelona

HQ

A commuter train derailed near the Spanish city of Barcelona on Tuesday after a containment wall collapsed onto the tracks, injuring 15 people, emergency authorities said.

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE reported that four of the injured, including the train driver, were in a serious condition. Emergency services were deployed to the scene and rail traffic in the affected area was temporarily disrupted.

The derailment comes just one day after one of Spain's deadliest rail disasters in more than a decade, when a high-speed train collision near Adamuz in Córdoba province killed at least 40 people and left dozens hospitalised...

This is a developing news story...