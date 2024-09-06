Spacestation Gaming parts ways with Apex Legends Global Series team

HQ

In a rather surprising turn of events, Spacestation Gaming has decided to move on from their Apex Legends Global Series roster. The esports organisation has parted with Josue "Phony" Ruiz, Brody "Xynew" Geissler, Israel "Koyful" Lawrence, and coach James "AfrO4E" Ofori, all despite this crew being dubbed Split 2 Playoffs victors less than a week ago.

It's unclear what the future now holds for this group of winning players and likewise what SSG will do to maintain their spot in the competitive Apex Legends world. However, CEO Shawn "Unit" Pellerin has released a statement as to why this decision was made, adding:

"During EWC, it was brought to our attention that the team was going through internal issue and they would like to make changes or disband.

"Rosters were locked for ALGS Mannheim so we all mutually agreed that this would be their last event as a team together.

"We were also aware that the ALGS Championship was being pushed to 2025, and our contractually agreement with the players would expire at the end of 2024.

"We spoke with the players about an extension but they wanted to keep their options open after the major and we agreed to release them as soon as the event concluded so they could move to new teams."

So, despite success it clearly wasn't all sunshine and rainbows behind the curtain.