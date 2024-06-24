Spacestation Gaming crowned EMEA Overwatch FACEIT League Season 1 champions

HQ

The first Overwatch 2 FACEIT League season is in the books. Following the Oceania division wrapping up last week and seeing The Great Showmen crowned victors, now the EMEA, North American, and South American divisions have concluded too.

For the EMEA region, it was Spacestation Gaming that came out on top after defeating ENCE in the grand finals. This result secures the team a spot in the second season of the league, as well as seeing them heading home with $10,000 in prize money.

For the NA region, Toronto Defiant defeated M80 to receive the same rewards, while Loaded overcame And They Say in the South American division to get similar rewards, albeit a smaller cash prize.

Qualification for Season 2 isn't the only thing these winners and many of the higher-placing teams landed earned, as many have punched their ticket to the Esports World Cup. To this end, we now know the 16 qualified teams. You can see them below:



Spacestation Gaming



ENCE



Bleed Esports



Crazy Raccoon



Team Falcons



Zeta Division



Fnatic



LGD.OA



GG Peps



Twisted Minds



Virtus.pro



Toronto Defiant



M80



Timeless



Loaded



The Great Showmen



The Overwatch Esports World Cup tournament starts on July 24 and ends on July 28 and sees $1 million on the line and available to be won.