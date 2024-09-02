Spacestation Gaming are the Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs victors

HQ

The 2024 Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs came to a close over the weekend. The event saw 40 of the best teams from around the world flocking to Mannheim, Germany to compete for a slice of a $1 million and the right to be crowned champion of the event, and speaking about that, we have a victor to report on.

Spacestation Gaming has taken the tournament, after a strong Finals performance that saw them hold off Gaimin Gladiators and Alliance to secure the lion's share of the prize pool. In total, Spacestation has been rewarded with $300,000 in prize money, and a bunch of Playoff Points that will be vital for seeding in the Championship when that is held in early 2025.

As for what's next for competitive Apex Legends, the Last Chance Qualifier will be held starting from this month.