Sora Amiibo to complete Super Smash Bros. Ultimate collection

Since 2015, figures (and cards) called Amiibos have been a popular item in Nintendo's sales catalogue. As well as being fairly faithful representations of in-game characters, they also featured NFC technology to offer exclusive in-game items and abilities. In addition, they have been the object of desire for collectors.

This coming February 16, Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series will be the final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo line. With the arrival of the game's last DLC fighter, it looks like no more amiibo will be added to Super Smash until the next game is released, of which there is no news. Masahiro Sakurai, its creator, warned that there are no plans for a new one, or at least not anytime soon, so Sora will be the last amiibo in the collection.

The chosen one of the Keyblade was the last fighter to be added to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster in 2021, ending the second season pass.