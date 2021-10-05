Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's final character is... Sora!

HQ

The final Mr. Sakurai Presents has just finished airing giving fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate a look at the character who will round out the roster for the fighting game. We've long hoped that this final character will send the title out with a bang, and while we won't see Master Chief making an appearance, Kingdom Hearts fans will be pretty happy with what we got in the end.

The final fighter will be Sora, from Kingdom Hearts. The beloved character will be joining as part of Challenger Pack 11, and will be bringing his signature Keyblade weapon along with him. During the character's reveal, Mr. Sakurai gave us an idea as to the style of gameplay that Sora will offer, explaining that due to his affinity for being airborne, the character can leap to great heights and can even be easily launched, due to his light weight.

To follow the Kingdom Hearts theme, Smash Ultimate will also be getting a new stage called Hollow Bastion, designed to reflect the level from the game itself.

As for when Sora will be coming to Smash Ultimate, the character will land on October 18 for $5.99. You can take a look at the reveal cinematic for Sora in the trailer below.

On top of this, the next batch of Mii Costumes were also revealed. There will be a Splatoon crossover in Smash Ultimate again, as Octoling and Judd are both getting wearable hats for Miis. As well as this, the Doom Slayer will be coming to the fighting game, but also as a wearable Mii Costume. Both of these packs will be available starting from October 18, and each will cost $0.75.

The broadcast also revealed that Steve and Alex will be getting an Amiibo release in Spring 2022, and that Sephiroth, Pyra, Mythra, and Kazuya will all be getting Amiibos in the future as well.

And to round everything out, it was also noted that Kingdom Hearts would be coming to the Nintendo Switch using cloud gaming. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and Kingdom Hearts III will all be available on the system, although no release date for when they will be landing has been announced as of yet.