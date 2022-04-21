Sony working on a project to run ads in PlayStation games

HQ

Business Insider recently reported that Microsoft is seemingly working on a system to make it possible to run ads in free-to-play titles, like having billboards and signs in-game. But it turns out they aren't the only ones doing this.

Sony seems to have a system of their own cooking up, as Business Insider can reveal today. They have verified this from three sources, and says the ads will show up in-game, as a way to better monetise them. Business Insider writes that this could also "include ads that give viewers rewards for watching ads and promotions for in-game items like avatar skins".

One of the sources also claims Sony is "considering charging developers and publishers for data on consumer activity on the Playstation". This program was started 18 months ago, so we assume it isn't too far off before we can see some results.