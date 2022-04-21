Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Space Punks
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Sony working on a project to run ads in PlayStation games

      It's noted that development on the system was started 18 months ago.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Business Insider recently reported that Microsoft is seemingly working on a system to make it possible to run ads in free-to-play titles, like having billboards and signs in-game. But it turns out they aren't the only ones doing this.

      Sony seems to have a system of their own cooking up, as Business Insider can reveal today. They have verified this from three sources, and says the ads will show up in-game, as a way to better monetise them. Business Insider writes that this could also "include ads that give viewers rewards for watching ads and promotions for in-game items like avatar skins".

      One of the sources also claims Sony is "considering charging developers and publishers for data on consumer activity on the Playstation". This program was started 18 months ago, so we assume it isn't too far off before we can see some results.

      Sony working on a project to run ads in PlayStation games


      Loading next content