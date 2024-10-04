Sony removes the original Horizon: Zero Dawn from PC

HQ

We previously reported that Sony doubled the price of Horizon: Zero Dawn from 2017 via the PlayStation Store in an attempt to get users to buy the more expensive remaster that will be released later this month.

A sleazy move many of you have criticised, but it now turns out that PlayStation owners were winners anyway, because PC gamers got an even worse deal. This is because the option to buy Horizon: Zero Dawn for the Epic Games Store and Steam has been completely removed (the store page is still there though).

This means that anyone who wants to play Aloy's first adventure will have to buy Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered instead, which will be released on October 31. Before then, the game is not available for purchase, and that version is of course more expensive.

What's worse, the remaster requires PSN to work, and if you've been keeping up with last year's rumblings about Sony's PC games, there are around 170 regions and countries where PSN accounts aren't available. Those living in any of these will no longer be able to buy Horizon: Zero Dawn at all for PC because the original (which didn't require a PSN account) is gone and the remaster (which does require a PSN account) will not be sold.

Last generation, Sony had "This is 4 the Players" as a slogan, but it's doubtful that this move really lives up to that. This generation they've gone for "Play Has No Limits" instead - but moves like these are definitely setting clear limitations. What do you think about this?

Thanks, Resetera.