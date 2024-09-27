Sony raises Horizon Zero Dawn on PS4 so they can make a profit from the new PS5 remaster

HQ

Sony announced Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered this week, and many consider it an unncesesary title, given the original game still looks great (and will play the same) on the PS4 version running on PS5.

But Sony, who probably wants to have every popular first party game with the PS5 white label, has made it anyway... and that decision means that the original Horizon on PS4 has doubled its price.

Horizon Zero Dawn has, for a long time, cost £15.99/€19.99, as it belongs to the PlayStation Hits Line. It still costs that if you look for it at a physical store, at least for now, but on the digital storefront, the price has doubled up, at £34.99/€39.99.

That is because the Remastered version will cost €59.99€ when it launches October 31, but if you originally owned the PS4 version, you can upgrade for 10 bucks, as per usual in PS4 to PS5 games.

If Horizon on PS4 were to still cost a reduced price, Sony could never find a way to make a good profit out of the remastered version... so they had to come up with this, which is infuriating fans.